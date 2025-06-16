QazaqGaz Chairman hails Kazakhstan’s access to Asian markets

Speaking at the event, Zharkeshov highlighted Kazakhstan’s key advantages, which, according to him, offer access to Asian markets.

Kazakhstan’s geographical location in Central Asia is key to the country's role as a transport and logistics hub in many sectors, including energy. In addition, historically, thousands of kilometers of the ancient Silk Road run through Kazakh soil, connecting China and Europe as well as other countries, said the speaker.

Zharkeshov recalled that Kazakhstan holds around four trillion cubic meters of recoverable gas reserves and nearly 62 trillion cubic meters of potential gas reserves.

Only one third of Kazakhstan’s 15 sedimentary basins are currently under exploration. There is untapped potential, which is yet to be revealed, he said.

The QazaqGaz chairman called on Chinese and Central Asian companies to cooperate and invest in projects to supply gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market as well as to neighboring countries. Zharkeshov highlighted Kazakhstan’s years-long experience in collaborating with transnational companies.

Kazakhstan began producing oil for the first time 125 years ago. Since then, the country has accumulated the expertise and experience in operating a number of challenging onshore and offshore projects, said Zharkeshov.

Chinese companies were invited to cooperate to implement Kazakhstan’s gasification plans, expand the gas transmission system to boost transit as well as process gas and develop gas chemistry. Priority was given to development of compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas markets, exploration and production of methane, coal beds, as well as implementation of coal chemistry projects and production of synthetic fuel from coal.

As reported previously, Zhang Heng of China Southern Power Grid International Co., Limited believes that Kazakhstan and China can achieve excellent results in terms of cooperation in the energy sector.