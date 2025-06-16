Kazakhstan and China can be excellent partners in energy sector – expert

“Friendship between Kazakhstan and China dates back to ancient times, with both nations establishing a unique and strategic partnership on a permanent basis. Our company is pleased to contribute to this cooperation. We have sent a strong team to the forum to share common plans and ideas with our Central Asian colleagues,” Zhang Heng told participants of the 1st Power Central Asia+China Regional Energy Forum in the Kazakh capital.

The expert went on to describe Kazakhstan and China as excellent partners in the energy sector, with the forum serving as an important platform for internationalization and the promotion of large-scale global projects.

“Currently, China and the five Central Asian countries are at a crucial stage of socioeconomic development, demanding cleaner, safer, and more efficient power supply. As the well-known Kazakh proverb says, ‘Where there is unity, there is happiness,’ and we are confident that, under the Belt and Road Initiative, we will achieve great results,” he noted.

During the forum, it is expected that memorandums will be signed with China Southern Power Grid for the development of pumped-storage power plants.

China Southern Power Grid International has implemented the world's first ultra-high-voltage transmission project. The company's annual electricity generation exceeds 1 trillion kilowatt-hours, and for six consecutive years, it has been serving a population of 272 million people and over 112 million households. The company's total assets exceed $160 billion.

Earlier, it was reported that the 1st Power Central Asia+China Regional Energy Forum has kicked off in Astana.