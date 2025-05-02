QAZAQ AIR launches new international route from Astana to Samarkand

According to the airline company, the opening ceremony was attended by Islom Orifjonov, Trade and Economic Advisor of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan; First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport Ruslan Pyshtanov; Cowen Andrew, Chairman of the Board of Directors at QAZAQ AIR: Adilbek Umraliev, Acting Chairman of the Management Board of QAZAQ AIR and other officials.

The launch of this route strengthens air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and unlocks unique opportunities for cultural and tourism exchange between the historic regions of Central Asia. The route is also accessible to passengers from Karagandy and Kostanay, providing convenient links between various regions of Kazakhstan and the city of Samarkand.

“By expanding air links between our fraternal nations, we are creating opportunities for comfortable and inspiring journeys between the majestic capitals of different eras in Central Asia. Convenient connections between Astana, Turkistan, and Samarkand offer both residents and visitors a unique chance to immerse themselves in history and tradition,” said Adilbek Umraliev, Acting Chairman of the Management Board of QAZAQ AIR.

Samarkand is one of the oldest cities in the world, a peer of Rome and Athens, with a history spanning over 2,750 years. Turkistan is the spiritual capital of the Turkic world and an open-air museum city. Astana is the most rapidly developing and modern capital in Central Asia.

Flights are operated twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays, the company adds.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Hong Kong are exploring the possibility of launching passenger and cargo flights between the two countries’ regions.