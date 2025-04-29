Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights

In line with the Kazakh President’s directive to develop international aviation hubs and to ramp up cargo transportations through Kazakhstani airports, a delegation of the Ministry of Transport has visited the Hong Kong International Airport.

Throughout the past 14 years, the Hong Kong International Airport, has been retaining its status of the world's busiest airports in cargo traffic, with 4.9 million tons of cargo transported in 2024.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

The Kazakh delegation led by Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev has held a meeting with Deputy Director of the Hong Kong Transport and Logistics Bureau Kelvin Ma, CEO of Airport Authority Hong Kong Vivian Cheung, and the top officials of Hong Kong Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Air Cargo

The discussions centered around the issue of launching direct passenger flights to Almaty and Astana, using the 5th Degree Freedom of The Air, as well as expansion of air cargo traffic between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong. It is expected that the implementation of these initiatives will let create new opportunities for trade and logistics between the countries.

Earlier it was reported that a new Emirati airline company – Air Arabia Abu Dhabi – is set to launch direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Almaty starting June 1, 2025.