Qatar's Sheikh Joaan set to lead Olympic Council of Asia

The event is expected to mark the election of HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, as the new OCA President, signaling the start of a new era for the continent's largest sports organization.

More than 350 sports officials from 45 Asian National Olympic Committees, along with representatives from international sports organizations, are attending the assembly.

Participants will review reports from organizing committees for upcoming regional events, including the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan (19 September- October 4), the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China (April 22–30), and the 2026 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (February 8–10).

The assembly will open with a welcome address by Timothy Fok, First Vice-President of the OCA and Chairman of the Hong Kong Olympic Committee, followed by remarks from HE Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who also serves as head of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan.

The agenda includes approval of minutes from the 45th General Assembly in Kuwait last May and reports from regional vice-presidents.

