AI and new technologies: Gennady Golovkin presents boxing reform priorities

According to Golovkin, all the priorities outlined are aimed to “strengthen trust in the organisation, safeguard the values of boxing and build а modern, sustainable, and professional international federation that fully meets the expectations of the Olympic Movement and the wider international sporting community.”

The priorities cover a wide-range of areas and include an operational reorganisation; putting athletes at the centre of the World Boxing’s work; publishing a strategic roadmap for World Boxing through to Brisbane 2032; an increased focus on competition integrity and officiating; plans for the increased adoption and usage of new technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI); integration with the Olympic calendar; increased commercial development; and plans to continue to grow membership and enhance relations with National Federations, a press release reads.

The operational reorganisation will see World Boxing consolidate its activities at its office in Lausanne, Switzerland and introduce an effective governance model based on transparency, accountability and efficient decision-making.

Over the next year, World Boxing will unveil its strategic roadmap for 2026–2032, outlining plans for the organisation’s long-term growth. Key priorities include:

Strengthening the central role of athletes

Setting out a clear pathway to Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games

Ensuring long-term financial sustainability and transparency

Modernising statutory and regulatory frameworks

The launch of a global World Boxing Online Academy for sports managers, athletes, officials, coaches and Referees and Judges (R&Js)

Ensuring fairness and integrity in competition is at the heart of the President’s vision for World Boxing. In 2026, the organisation will advance officiating standards, expand education and professional development for referees and judges, and standardise procedures across competitions. New technologies, including AI, will also be introduced to strengthen objectivity.

“Integrity of Competition and Officiating Trust in competition results and fairness are the cornerstone of any sport. World Boxing will continue its systematic work to further improve transparency and fairness in judging. The use of new technologies and AI will be a key driver of World Boxing’s modernisation over the next 12 months when it plans to implement advanced digital tools and AI solutions across both governance and analytical and competition-related processes, all of which will be designed to enhance efficiency, transparency and trust,” the letter from the President reads.

Commercial activities will be aimed at raising boxing’s status as a globally recognised sport and increasing the attractiveness, visibility and value of its competitions, "while building sustainable partnerships that support long-term growth." Relations with member National Federations will be enhanced by improving data management and the development of new digital communications platforms.

"The priorities are all underpinned by a commitment to putting the interests of athletes at the centre of World Boxing’s activities and a personal commitment from the new President to work closely with National Federations," the press release reads.

Earlier, it was reported that Gennady Golovkin and Cristiano Ronaldo met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.