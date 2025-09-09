Qatari Interior Ministry confirms ‘situation is safe’

The Ministry of Interior announces that the sounds heard in Doha were due to the targeting of one of the residential headquarters of Hamas. The Ministry confirms that the specialized teams are carrying out their duties, that the situation is safe, and calls on everyone to obtain information from its official sources, reads a post on the X social network.

In turn, the country’s leading air company Qatar Airways informed that its operations are unaffected by the recent events in Doha.

The recent unfortunate events in Doha have not impacted Qatar Airways operations and there have been no disruptions as a result. The safety and security of our passengers have been and will always be our top priority, the company said on its X account.

As reported previously, explosions rocked the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday, with plumes of smoke rising into the sky amid reports of an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has condemned the military action taken by the Israeli authorities in Doha, Qatar.