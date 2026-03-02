QatarEnergy stops LNG production

"Due to military attacks on QatarEnergy’s operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in the State of Qatar, QatarEnergy has ceased production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products," the company's statement reads.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss the current situation in the Middle East. President Tokayev expressed serious concern over the escalation of the conflict in the region and reaffirmed his firm support and solidarity with the Amir and the brotherly people of Qatar during this difficult period.