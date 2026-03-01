EN
    President Tokayev discusses Middle East situation with Amir of the State of Qatar

    17:21, 1 March 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss the current situation in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda.

    President Tokayev discusses Middle East situation with Amir of the State of Qatar
    Phоtо credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed serious concern over the escalation of the conflict in the region and reaffirmed his firm support and solidarity with the Amir and the brotherly people of Qatar during this difficult period.

    Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his appreciation for Kazakhstan’s consistent support and confirmed his country’s commitment to further strengthening multifaceted Kazakh-Qatari relations in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership.

    The President of Kazakhstan wished the Amir of Qatar continued success in his high state duties, and the brotherly people of Qatar peace and prosperity in the blessed month of Ramadan.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had expressed solidarity with Jordan amid Middle East tensions.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President Qatar Kazakhstan-Qatar Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Middle East
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
