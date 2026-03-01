President Tokayev discusses Middle East situation with Amir of the State of Qatar

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed serious concern over the escalation of the conflict in the region and reaffirmed his firm support and solidarity with the Amir and the brotherly people of Qatar during this difficult period.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his appreciation for Kazakhstan’s consistent support and confirmed his country’s commitment to further strengthening multifaceted Kazakh-Qatari relations in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership.

The President of Kazakhstan wished the Amir of Qatar continued success in his high state duties, and the brotherly people of Qatar peace and prosperity in the blessed month of Ramadan.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had expressed solidarity with Jordan amid Middle East tensions.