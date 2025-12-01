Qatar unveils five new research projects to advance sustainable aviation fuel

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change revealed the projects during a scientific symposium on Monday. The initiative brings together the ministry, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar Airways and the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) in what officials describe as a national model for research-driven climate action.

Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs, Ahamed Mohammed Al Sada, said the ministry is prioritising scientific research and innovation as essential tools to address global environmental challenges. He noted that the new projects demonstrate the strength of collaboration between government agencies, academia and the aviation sector.

This partnership unites academic expertise, regulatory capabilities and operational experience, he said, adding that it will help Qatar pioneer technologies that reduce carbon emissions and support national leadership in sustainable aviation. The projects, he added, align with Qatar's 2024-2030 climate strategy and its commitments under the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) CORSIA framework.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohammed Saif Al Kuwari, environmental and engineering adviser to the ministry, highlighted the aviation sector's crucial economic role and the urgent need to lower its climate footprint. Research suggests that sustainable aviation fuels could cut carbon emissions by up to 80 percent compared with traditional jet fuel, he said. Multisector cooperation, he added, is essential to making these fuels commercially viable.

From a regulatory perspective, QCAA Acting President, Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri, said the global aviation industry is undergoing a rapid transformation as countries work toward decarbonisation. Qatar Airways, he noted, is a key partner in testing cleaner fuels and new technologies within its operations.

Al Hajri emphasized that low-carbon fuels can act as a practical bridge toward fully sustainable aviation fuels, helping build the infrastructure and expertise required for long-term adoption. He also called for clearer international standards under ICAO to encourage investment, research and market development.

The five research projects span a range of priorities, including producing SAF from local resources, evaluating long-term environmental and economic impacts, and exploring how sustainable fuels can be integrated into Qatar's aviation infrastructure.

Officials say the findings will help guide policymakers and strengthen the country's role in the global transition to low-emissions aviation.

The initiative, they said, reflects Qatar's broader plan to build a low-carbon economy while maintaining growth - and to position the country as a regional and international leader in environmental innovation.

