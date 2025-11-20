Astana and Doha reaffirm commitment to expanding bilateral ties

The issue was on agenda of a meeting between Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Ahmed Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

The sides also focused on effective implementation of the agreements, in particular, major investment projects reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visits to Doha last year.

At the end of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed mutual interest in further expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Yermek Kosherbayev received Armenian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Armen Gevondyan. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for advancing Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.