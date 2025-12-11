Qatar, UK eye AI and digital cooperation

The meeting, headed by Saleh Majid Al Khulaifi, Qatar’s Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development, was attended by UK government officials, policy advisers and senior executives from top AI companies. The UK delegation arrived in Doha for the World Summit AI Qatar 2025.

During the talks, the sides discussed expansion of joint initiatives in AI and digital transformation, as well as explored new avenues for interaction in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Both sides signaled willingness to bolstering a start-up ecosystem and sharing competence in areas that are key to Qatar National Vision 2030 and the UK’s economic-growth agenda.

Officials also examined Qatar's recent economic policies aimed at enhancing the private sector. The British side was informed on the range of incentives, regulatory reforms and investment opportunities Qatar offers to draw international investors and business leaders.

