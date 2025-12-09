Qatar and EU announce launch of Strategic Partnership talks

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and HE the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas held a meeting on the sidelines of the Doha Forum. After the meeting, the State of Qatar and the European Union announced the launch of negotiations for a Qatar–EU Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA).

This process is a future-oriented and ambitious cooperation effort marking an important milestone in bilateral relations, said the Foreign Ministry of Qatar in a statement.

Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to cooperating more closely to uphold regional peace, prosperity and security.

Through the upcoming negotiation process, they will explore new avenues for enhanced cooperation in priority areas of mutual interest, reads the statement.

