Qatar to host UNCTAD World Investment Forum 2026

The announcement was made by HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, during a high-level session held as part of the 16thآ session of theآ United Nations Conference on Trade and Developmentآ (UNCTAD16) in Geneva.

The session was attended by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Dr. Hind Abdul Rahman Al Muftah.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Trade affirmed that WIF 2026 will offer a distinguished opportunity to strengthen Qatar's position as a leading hub for global economic and investment dialogue, and to showcase its national efforts in economic diversification and investment attraction in promising sectors, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The UNCTAD World Investment Forum is recognized as the premier global platform for investment and development. Held biennially, it brings together over 6,000 participants from more than 160 countries, including ministers, heads of sovereign wealth funds, global corporations, as well as representatives from international organizations, financial institutions, and academia.

The WIF 2026 will focus on exploring ways to promote sustainable investment in light of current global challenges such as climate change, digitalization, sustainable finance, food security, and clean energy, contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Earlier, it was reported Qatar is to allocate 9.24 million US dollars for the construction of a new hospital building in Bishkek.