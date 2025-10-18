Qatar to allocate $9.24 mln for construction of new hospital building in Bishkek

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on September 25, 2025.

The Grant Agreement is intended to finance the construction of an additional building for the Bishkek Clinical Emergency Hospital. The construction of this building will increase the hospital's capacity and patient care capabilities, as well as improve the quality of medical care provided.

The total grant agreement is $9,240,000, which will be used to fund all phases of the project, including construction, equipment procurement, and the necessary resources for successful implementation.

