    Qatar to allocate $9.24 mln for construction of new hospital building in Bishkek

    16:16, 18 October 2025

    President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Law "On Ratification of the Grant Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the State of Qatar on the Construction of an Additional Building for the Bishkek Clinical Emergency Hospital, signed on April 10, 2025, in Bishkek", Kabar reports. 

    Photo credit: Kabar

    The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on September 25, 2025.

    The Grant Agreement is intended to finance the construction of an additional building for the Bishkek Clinical Emergency Hospital. The construction of this building will increase the hospital's capacity and patient care capabilities, as well as improve the quality of medical care provided.

    The total grant agreement is $9,240,000, which will be used to fund all phases of the project, including construction, equipment procurement, and the necessary resources for successful implementation.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on labor migration regulation.

