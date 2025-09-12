EN
    Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit to discuss Israeli attack

    18:26, 12 September 2025

    The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Doha will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on September 14–15 to discuss the repercussions of the Israeli attack on its territory, WAM reported.

    Photo credit: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar

    The Ministry added that the summit will be preceded by a preparatory meeting of foreign ministers on Sunday.

    Earlier it was reported that Qatar announced a temporary suspension of the latest round of talks aimed at resolving the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

