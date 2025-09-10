Qatar suspends talks on Gaza after attack on Doha

In these negotiations, Qatar has served as a mediator.

“In recent days, at the request of the United States, intensive talks were held around the proposals of the American side. Sending its delegations to Doha, Israel, however, deliberately tried to sabotage all efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution. Does the world need an even clearer signal? Who is blocking the path to peace? Who is blocking the path to peace? Does the world community need any additional evidence? Who is really destabilizing the region? " said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar, during a press conference in Doha.

At the same time, the Qatari Foreign Minister stressed that the State of Qatar is making every effort to ensure the success of the ceasefire negotiations.

Recall that on September 9, explosions hit the center of the capital of Qatar. Later, the Qatari Ministry of Interior, following reports of explosions in Doha, issued a statement in which it confirmed that all specialized services were carrying out their duties and the situation was safe.