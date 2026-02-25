Qatar to expand its presence in telecommunications market of Kazakhstan

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects in the energy and telecommunications sectors.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State emphasized that large-scale gas projects in processing, transportation and energy production constitute a key pillar of Kazakh-Qatari investment cooperation and make a significant contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan’s energy security.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President was informed about PIH’s plans to expand its presence in the telecommunications market as part of the transaction to acquire Mobile Telecom Service (Tele2). Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the company’s participation would contribute to the modernization of telecommunications infrastructure, improvement of service quality and greater accessibility for citizens.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding cooperation and implementing promising investment projects.

