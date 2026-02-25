Qatar sees 7% surge in FDI in third quarter of 2025

This growth indicates an advanced level of confidence among foreign investors in Qatar's economy, supported by a stable and enabling business environment underpinned by clear economic policies and development plans that have enhanced the country's competitiveness.

More than 95% of the inward FDI positions were concentrated in five main economic activities: mining and quarrying (44%), followed by financial and insurance activities (32%), manufacturing (15%), professional, scientific and technical activities (5%), and public administration (2%).

This distribution highlights the strength of strategic economic sectors in attracting foreign investment, alongside the growing contribution of value-added activities, reflecting continued progress toward economic diversification.

The concentration of foreign direct investment in mining, financial services, and manufacturing further underscores the pivotal role of core and value-added sectors in supporting economic activity and attracting foreign capital.

The outward Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) positions increased by 3% at the end of Q3 2025 compared to Q2 2025, reaching QAR 203 billion.

This increase reflects the expanding role of Qatar's outward FDI in international markets and the growing presence of Qatari investments within the global investment landscape, in line with investment strategies that support geographic and sectoral diversification.

More than 90% of the outward FDI positions were concentrated in five economic activities: financial and insurance activities (33%), mining and quarrying (27%), information and communication (12%), transportation and storage (11%), and arts, entertainment, and recreation (7%).

This distribution underscores the development of Qatar's financial sector and its growing role as a key driver of foreign direct investment, reinforcing the country's position on the regional and international investment map.

