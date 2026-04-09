Qatar says Iran must compensate for damages and losses

Qatar sent two identical letters to the UN and the Security Council regarding the latest developments of Iranian attacks on its territory.

The letters emphasized that the targets of Iran’s attacks are purely civilian in nature, and targeting them constitutes a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, their Additional Protocols, and of the principles of international humanitarian law.

“These illegal acts by the Islamic Republic of Iran entail international responsibility, making it obligated, as the case may be, to provide compensation for all damages incurred by the State of Qatar as a result of these acts,” says the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

It adds that all the damages and losses resulting from the attacks will be assessed by the competent authorities, and that Qatar will keep the UN and the Security Council informed of developments.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates said that any political solution addressing Iran’s aggression against the Arab states of the Persian Gulf must require Iran to compensate for damage to vital and civilian infrastructure.