Qatar records QAR12.5bn trade surplus in November

Data released by the National Planning Council showed that total exports, including domestic goods and re-exports, reached QAR 24.5 billion during the month. This figure represents an 8.7 percent year-on-year decline and a 4.7 percent drop compared with the previous month.

Merchandise imports, meanwhile, rose to approximately QAR 12 billion in November. This marked an 18 percent increase compared with November 2024, although imports edged down by 1.1 percent from October 2025.

A year-on-year comparison highlights a notable decline in exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons - such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), condensates, propane, and butane - which fell to around QAR 12.9 billion, down 18.7 percent. Exports of crude petroleum and oils from bituminous minerals decreased by 7.8 percent to nearly QAR 3.9 billion, while non-crude petroleum oils slipped 1.3 percent to about QAR 2.3 billion.

China remained Qatar’s largest export destination in November 2025, receiving goods worth approximately QAR 4.4 billion, or 18 percent of total exports. India ranked second with QAR 2.9 billion (11.9 percent), followed by the United Arab Emirates at QAR 2.1 billion, accounting for 8.7 percent.

On the import side, motor cars and other passenger vehicles led merchandise imports, totaling QAR 1 billion and recording a sharp annual increase of 72 percent. Imports of jet engines, turbo-propellers, gas turbines, and related parts reached about QAR 0.9 billion, down 9.9 percent, while electrical apparatus for telecommunications rose 28.3 percent to roughly QAR 0.5 billion.

By country of origin, China was Qatar’s largest import partner in November 2025, with imports valued at QAR 2 billion, representing 16.5 percent of total imports. The United States followed with QAR 1.9 billion (15.7 percent), while Italy ranked third with QAR 0.6 billion, accounting for 5.2 percent.

