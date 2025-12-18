Kazakh citizens to access Qatari job openings via official portal

As a result, the agreement has officially entered into force.

The document was signed on February 14, 2024, during an official visit by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Doha. In 2025, the draft law ratifying the agreement was approved by both chambers of Kazakhstan’s Parliament — by the Majilis on September 10 and the Senate on October 9 — and was signed into law by the President on October 20.

The agreement aims to create safe and transparent employment conditions for Kazakh citizens in Qatar, while ensuring their legal and social protection.

The agreement sets out a clear framework for exchanging requests for specialists, verifying qualifications, and concluding employment contracts. It guarantees Kazakh workers social and labor rights under a standard employment contract, including coverage of airfare, accommodation, and medical services, clearly defined working conditions, leave, and remuneration, and safeguards for workers’ interests in cases of early contract termination.

To oversee the implementation of the agreement, a joint committee will be established comprising representatives of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and Qatar’s Ministry of Labor.

All vacancies offered by Qatari employers will be published on the portal migration.enbek.kz, ensuring transparent and official access to employment opportunities in the State of Qatar for citizens of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is currently working to finalize similar memorandums and agreements on labor regulation and the protection of migrant workers’ rights with the Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Slovakia, Japan, Sweden, Italy, Norway, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Finland.

Official data indicate that as of the first nine months of 2025, approximately 156,700 Kazakh citizens were employed abroad.

The largest numbers of Kazakh nationals are employed in the Russian Federation (128,800), the Republic of Korea (15,200), Poland (2,600), and the United Kingdom (1,400).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Qatar have reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding multifaceted cooperation and injecting new momentum into the strategic partnership between the two countries.