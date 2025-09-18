Qatar participates in 2025 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum

His Excellency attended the event on behalf of HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

Qatar's participation in the forum reflects its commitment to fostering international cooperation, sharing expertise, and adopting global best practices in the fields of public safety and security.

On the sidelines of the forum, His Excellency and the accompanying delegation toured the security exhibition, where they were briefed on the latest public security technologies and innovations.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the Security Council sitting on cybersecurity.