Qatar Olympic Committee confirms participation in dialogue process for 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games

This move underscores the State of Qatar’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Olympic and Paralympic Movements and its keen interest in playing an active role in the advancement of global sport. It also highlights Qatar’s dedication to leveraging sport as a platform for fostering dialogue, promoting cross-cultural understanding, empowering individuals – especially youth. Furthermore, it affirms Qatar’s embrace of the principle of “Sport for Peace” as a cornerstone of its national vision, reinforcing the role of sport as a means to promote unity, reject division, and support global stability.

On this occasion, HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chair of the Bid Committee, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, stated: “We believe in the power of sport to bring people and cultures closer together, to empower individuals, and to unlock human potential, especially among youth."

His Excellency added :"Our participation in the ongoing dialogue around hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 reflects a national vision that sees sport as a driver of development and a platform for promoting mutual understanding and peace among nations. We have made sport a central pillar of our national strategy, and today, we aspire to elevate that role regionally and globally by presenting a new model – one that reflects the diversity of our region and celebrates its authentic human values.”

“We currently have 95% of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100% readiness of all facilities. This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy. Our objective goes beyond simply organizing a successful event, we aim to deliver a global experience that reinforces the values of inclusivity, sustainability, and international collaboration,” His Excellency said.

This step aligns with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which places human, social, and economic development at the heart of its priorities. It also supports the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, which underscores the importance of investing in sport and culture as means through which to build vibrant communities, foster active civic engagement, and promote social cohesion and sustainable well-being.

Qatar boasts a distinguished track record in hosting major international sporting events, having organized 18 World Championships over the past two decades. Among the most notable are the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - widley regarded as the best edition in the tournament’s history – the 2015 IHF Men’s Handball World Championship, the 2019 World Athletics Championships, the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, and the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships.

Qatar has also hosted major multi-sport events, most notably the 2006 Asian Games. Looking ahead, Doha is preparing to host several prestigious global events, including the ISSF World Shooting Championship 2026, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, and the 2030 Asian Games.

The Qatar Olympic Committee emphasized that the proposed vision for hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games goes beyond operational considerations. It reflects a national outlook that views sport as a platform for youth engagement, knowledge transfer, innovation, and support for environmental and social priorities - fully aligned with the aspirations of the modern Olympic Movement and the values of the State of Qatar.

The Qatar Olympic Committee highlighted its extensive consultations with national and regional partners as part of its efforts to host the Games, affirming the strong alignment between on-the-ground readiness and its long-term strategic vision. It also noted that the bidding process will proceed in the coming stages in accordance with the highest standards, and in close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, with the goal of presenting an exceptional bid to host this global event.

The Committee also affirmed that, if Qatar is awarded the honor of hosting the Games, it would mark the first Olympic and Paralympic Games ever held in the Middle East and North Africa. This milestone would allow Qatar to present a distinctive Arab model for the Games – one rooted in diversity and openness, built on a foundation of sustainable legacy and the power of sport to inspire hope and peace. It would also strengthen regional representation and showcase the potential of Arab youth on the global stage.

