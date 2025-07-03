Qatar museums launches first-of-its-kind AI art tour

This innovative experience, developed through a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) aligns with the goals of Digital Agenda 2030, Qatar Museums said, adding that the collaboration underscores Qatar Museums' commitment to embracing technology as a key driver of accessibility, inclusivity, and cultural innovation.

Through the new AI Art Tour, visitors are invited to discover Qatar's museums, public installations, and heritage sites in a completely new way. Users begin their experience by chatting with an AI Art Specialist, who asks questions about their interests and preferences.

The AI then curates a unique, personalised route, featuring a custom selection of locations and artworks throughout Doha that reflect the user's personal interests.

CEO Qatar Museums Mohammed Al Rumaihi said: "This initiative reflects our ongoing mission to merge tradition with innovation. By using artificial intelligence to deepen cultural engagement, we are not only increasing accessibility to Qatar's diverse art landscape, but also building meaningful, personal connections between our audiences and the stories we tell through art."

Throughout the journey, the AI Art Specialist remains accessible, offering answers to user's questions, insight into the art, and directions between stops, transforming each visitor's experience into an intuitive, interactive conversation.

This initiative makes Qatar's cultural assets more discoverable and engaging for both local residents and international visitors.

Assistant Undersecretary of Digital Industry Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Reem Al Mansoori commented, "We believe that digital innovation has evolved beyond a supporting role, it is now a driving force reshaping how people interact with their cultural and intellectual environments. This belief continues to guide our efforts to embed advanced technologies across sectors in ways that enrich individual experiences, preserving identity, and promote creativity."

She added: "We are pleased to collaborate with Qatar Museums on launching the first real- world AI use case as part of our strategic partnership with Scale AI, announced at the previous Web Summit. Through this partnership, we aim to develop a series of practical AI use cases across Qatar's government and semi-government sectors over the next five years."

As Qatar Museums celebrates its 20th anniversary, this launch also marks two decades of efforts to further enrich Qatar's cultural landscape, making it accessible to a global audience.

The launch of the AI Art Tour forms part of Evolution Nation, an 18-month-long celebration of Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years. Curated by Qatar Creates - the national movement positioning Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity, Evolution Nation highlights Qatar's decades of cultural excellence and creative growth.

