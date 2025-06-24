Kazakhstan, Qatar to develop joint projects in priority sectors of economy

The parties discussed opportunities for implementing joint investment projects in key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy, including mining, gas processing, and the development of high value-added industries.

Minister Nurtleu elaborated on Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to create favorable conditions for foreign investors and invited Qatari partners to take an active part in the country’s industrial initiatives.

Special attention was given to the potential for cooperation in subsoil use and the processing of rare and precious metals, as well as opportunities for production localization using international expertise and technologies.

