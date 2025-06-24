Kazakhstan, Qatar to develop joint projects in priority sectors of economy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Chairman of the Qatari company Thirty-Five Investment Holding and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the State of Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The parties discussed opportunities for implementing joint investment projects in key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy, including mining, gas processing, and the development of high value-added industries.
Minister Nurtleu elaborated on Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to create favorable conditions for foreign investors and invited Qatari partners to take an active part in the country’s industrial initiatives.
Special attention was given to the potential for cooperation in subsoil use and the processing of rare and precious metals, as well as opportunities for production localization using international expertise and technologies.
As reported previously, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Almas Seitakynov presented the letters of credence to President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.