Qatar Museums affirms commitment to employing digital solutions to expand cultural programs

QM said in a statement that it has earned nine international recognitions to date in 2026 across two leading global digital awards programs, The Webby Awards and Awwwards. The recognized projects span AI-powered visitor tools, immersive digital environments, and online cultural platforms designed to connect global audiences with Qatar's museums, heritage, and collections.

In this context, Director of Digital Experience at Qatar Museums, Asma Al Jefairi, said, "These results show how Qatar Museums is using digital tools to make culture more accessible, engaging, and relevant to audiences not just in Qatar, but worldwide. By using advanced technologies such as generative AI and immersive 3D environments, we are preserving our heritage while re-imagining how the world interacts with it."

Widely regarded as the "Internet's highest honor," The Webby Awards recognized Qatar Museums across multiple categories in 2026. Its shortlisted projects placed among the top 17 per cent of nearly 13,000 entries from over 70 countries.

Honouree Awards were received by the Qatar Museums AI Tour (Video and Film, Trailer and AI, Consumer Application), and the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) Metaverse Pilot Project (Immersive Content, Arts, Fashion and Culture).

The Qatar Museums AI Tour is the world's first initiative of its kind, offering an AI-enabled platform to explore Qatar's cultural landscape.

Meanwhile, the NMoQ Metaverse Pilot Projectoffers a live digital museum environment combining 3D spaces, augmented reality, extended reality, and AI-driven interaction.

Qatar Museums also received six recognitions from Awwwards, a Spain-based organization that evaluates the world's best web designers and developers, in addition to receiving five Ribbons and one Honourable Mention.

The Mathaf Encyclopedia, relaunched in late 2025, provides peer-reviewed, bilingual content on modern and contemporary Arab artists, while the Design Doha website and QM Online Collection offer thousands of artworks and artifacts in 2D and 3D, and highlight QM's digital breadth.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Qatar discuss cooperation in energy, transport, and telecommunications.