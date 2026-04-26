Kazakhstan and Qatar discuss cooperation in energy, transport, and telecommunications

During the talks with Chairman of Power International Holding Moutaz Al-Khayyat, the parties reviewed prospects for the implementation of joint investment projects in the fields of energy and telecommunications. It was noted that gas processing, gas transportation, and electricity generation represent key areas of investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar. Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that the implementation of large-scale projects in these sectors would make a significant contribution to strengthening the country’s energy security.

During the meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Milaha Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, including the development of multimodal transportation, expanded access to port infrastructure, and increased cargo transit through Kazakhstan’s ports on the Caspian Sea. Minister Kosherbayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s important role as a transcontinental trade and logistics hub, as well as the significance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) in enhancing transport connectivity between Europe and Asia.

Following the meetings, the parties reaffirmed their intention to continue intensifying bilateral cooperation and agreed to further develop dialogue on the implementation of promising investment and infrastructure projects.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.