Qatar joins Baku Book Fair to showcase its cultural heritage in Azerbaijan

Qatar's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening its cultural presence and showcasing local intellectual and literary works to a diverse international audience. It also extends the State's efforts to contribute to the global cultural landscape, foster cooperation with cultural institutions and publishing houses, and present a comprehensive image of Qatar as a hub for creativity and a center of cultural and civilizational diversity. Furthermore, it underscores the Ministry's focus on promoting cultural exchange and engaging with international experiences, helping to build bridges of communication among creators, publishers, and those interested in cultural affairs.

The Baku International Book Fair is one of Azerbaijan's most significant literary and cultural events. It brings together publishers, booksellers, copyright agents, and cultural institutions to showcase books and related cultural content, while providing industry participants with a platform to strengthen brand visibility and engage in professional exchange.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had showcased its modern literature at the Abu Dhabi book fair.