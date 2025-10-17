Qatar, Bhutan establish diplomatic relations

The joint communiqué was signed for Qatar by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani and for Bhutan by HE Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations Pema Lektup Dorji.

Following the signing ceremony, the two sides affirmed their desire to strengthen and develop friendly and cooperative relations between both countries. They emphasized the importance of being guided by the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, respecting and promoting international peace and security, equality among states, and due respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on labor migration regulation.