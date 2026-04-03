Qatar announces return to in-person schooling

The MoEHE has announced the gradual resumption of in-person learning across educational institutions. Starting in April, students are returning to classrooms after a period of distance learning. Representatives of the MoEHE are inspecting schools to ensure a safe return.

The ministry said it has completed all necessary preparations, including training teaching and administrative staff by the General Directorate of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior on how to implement safety procedures and carry out precautionary evacuations in emergencies, as well as the best ways to respond during evacuations or shelter-in-place situations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that UAE schools had cancelled IB exams amid the regional situation.