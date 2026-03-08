Qatar Airways to operate limited fights to Doha as aviation disruptions continue

The airline clarified that these flights are intended exclusively for passengers whose final destination is Doha. However, the airline stated that these services should not be considered a full resumption of regular commercial operations.

Passengers have also been advised not to travel to their departure airports unless they possess a valid and confirmed ticket.

Qatar Airways Operates Limited Flight Schedule to and from Doha.



Qatar Airways scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full… — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 8, 2026

On March 8, Qatar Airways carried out special repatriation flights from Hamad International Airport to several European destinations, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, and Zurich. Priority for these flights was given to stranded passengers traveling with families, elderly travelers, and those with urgent medical or humanitarian needs. The airline directly allocated seats to eligible passengers affected by the disruption.

Earlier, Qazinform reported 1,786 Kazakhstani nationals were brought home safely from the Middle East countries on 11 flights by Air Astana, Scat, FlyDubai and Air Arabia on the night of March 7-8.