Qatar Airways to expand network to over 120 destinations by mid-May

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said all flights to and from Doha continue to operate through dedicated flight corridors established in close coordination with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

It added flight schedules are subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond our control.

Passengers who currently hold a confirmed booking on a flight to one of the destinations listed in the new schedule will be contacted with new flight information. Please be sure to check the Qatar Airways website or app and ensure your contact details are correct and updated, reads the statement on the X social network.

Qatar Airways Further Rebuilds Flight Schedules



Qatar Airways has published its latest revised schedule, reflecting the gradual increase in flights to and from Doha reaching more than 120 destinations by mid-May 2026, across Qatar Airways’ global network.



All flights to and… pic.twitter.com/1OXobmKNzO — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) April 1, 2026

Travelers are kindly requested not to proceed to the airport unless they have a valid and confirmed ticket for their journey.

Qatar Airways stated that its teams are making every possible effort within current limitations to help passengers reach their destinations.

Earlier, it was reported China resumes direct flights to North Korea after a 6-year hiatus.