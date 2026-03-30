China resumes direct flights to North Korea after 6-year hiatus

Flight CA121 departed Beijing Capital International Airport at 8:05 a.m. on Monday and is scheduled to arrive at Pyongyang airport at around 11 a.m. local time, CGTN said, citing the Chinese airline’s website.

The COVID-29 pandemic effectively closed all cross-border air and rail links between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in 2020.

On March 12, China and North Korea resumed a cross-border passenger train service for the first time in six years.