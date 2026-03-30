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    China resumes direct flights to North Korea after 6-year hiatus

    12:31, 30 March 2026

    Air China announced on Monday it resumes direct flights between Beijing and Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, CGTN reports.

    China resumes direct flights to North Korea after 6-year hiatus
    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

    Flight CA121 departed Beijing Capital International Airport at 8:05 a.m. on Monday and is scheduled to arrive at Pyongyang airport at around 11 a.m. local time, CGTN said, citing the Chinese airline’s website.

    The COVID-29 pandemic effectively closed all cross-border air and rail links between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in 2020.

    On March 12, China and North Korea resumed a cross-border passenger train service for the first time in six years.

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