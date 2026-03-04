Qatar Airways continues temporary halt to operations

Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace, reads the post. A further update will be provided on 06 March by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC), it added.

Update: Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.



The air company also urged all passengers to follow the latest flight information via its website or the Qatar Airways mobile app.

It also noted that all passengers in Doha should stay abreast of new developments by checking its alerts page, as well as update their contact information so they can be reached at any time.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), the Qatar 1812 km race, has been postponed to a later date in 2026 due to the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East.