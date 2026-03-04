Middle East tensions delay Qatar race, FIA confirms new date later

The race was originally scheduled to take place at Lusail International Circuit in Qatar from March 26 to 28. However, following consultations between the FIA WEC management, the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and representatives of the circuit, it was decided to delay the event, as the safety of competitors, personnel and fans remains the top priority.

A new date for the race will be determined later. Organizers said the event is expected to take place in the second half of the 2026 season.

Following the postponement of the Qatar round, the opening race of the championship will now be the 6 Hours of Imola, scheduled to take place in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy from April 17 to 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that German automaker Audi had unveiled the livery for its debut Formula 1 season and outlined plans to compete for championship titles by 2030.