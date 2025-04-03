Q1 Tesla sales in Chinese mainland higher than in 2024

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory delivered over 172,000 Model 3 and upgraded Model Y vehicles in Q1 of 2025. Data also shows that in March 2025, the Shanghai Gigafactory's deliveries exceeded 78,800 vehicles -- marking 156 percent month-on-month growth from 30,688 vehicles in February.

Tesla's global production and delivery report for Q1 of 2025 reveals that the company's global energy storage installations had reached 10.4 gigawatt-hours, a year-on-year increase of 157 percent.

As earlier reported, China sent a new satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.