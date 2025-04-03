Q1 Tesla sales in Chinese mainland higher than in 2024
In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, sales of Tesla vehicles in the Chinese mainland totaled 137,200 units, surpassing the figure of 132,800 units in the same period of 2024, according to Tesla China, Xinhua reports.
Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory delivered over 172,000 Model 3 and upgraded Model Y vehicles in Q1 of 2025. Data also shows that in March 2025, the Shanghai Gigafactory's deliveries exceeded 78,800 vehicles -- marking 156 percent month-on-month growth from 30,688 vehicles in February.
Tesla's global production and delivery report for Q1 of 2025 reveals that the company's global energy storage installations had reached 10.4 gigawatt-hours, a year-on-year increase of 157 percent.
