China successfully launches new satellite

The satellite, Tianping-3A 02, was launched at 10:12 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.

The satellite will be primarily used for the calibration of ground-based radar equipment and radar cross section (RCS) measurement. It will support imaging experiments for ground-based optical equipment and monitoring tests of the low-orbit space environment, while also providing services for atmospheric space environment measurement and orbital prediction model correction.

The launch marks the 568th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Earlier it was reported that China successfully had sent a test satellite for satellite internet technology into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in the country's northwest, on April 1.