Pyongyang fires short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the missiles launched from an area north of Pyongyang at around 3:50 p.m.

The missiles flew about 350 kilometers, the JCS said, adding the South Korean and U.S. authorities were analyzing the exact details of the launch.

North Korea is widely expected to hold the ruling party's first congress in five years early next month where the North will unveil its major policy lines on defense, diplomacy and the economy.

The latest launch came as U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby wrapped up his three-day visit to South Korea earlier in the day to leave for Japan, the second leg of his Asia trip.

Colby met with key South Korean security officials, including the national security adviser and the defense and foreign ministers, to discuss alliance issues ranging from Seoul's bid to build nuclear-powered submarines and regain wartime operational control from Washington.

Colby's trip came after the Pentagon released a new U.S. defense strategy last week that called for Seoul to take a "primary" role in its defense and assessed North Korea as posing a "direct military threat" to South Korea and Japan. It also said North Korean nuclear forces present a "clear and present" danger of a nuclear attack on the American homeland.

The North last fired ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Jan. 4, as President Lee Jae Myung was set to leave for Beijing for summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The North later said it tested hypersonic missiles with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance.

In late December 2025, North Korea released photos of what it says is an 8700 ton nucle-powered strategic guided missile submarine under construction.