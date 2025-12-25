North Korea shows nuclear submarine

The images were published by the Korean Central News Agency, which said Kim visited the shipyard to review progress on the submarine and broader naval modernization efforts.

During the visit, Kim said the submarine represented an epoch-making change in the country’s war deterrent capabilities. He reaffirmed a policy of steadily advancing the nuclear armament of the navy and pledged to accelerate the construction of both surface and underwater warships, along with the deployment of new offensive weapons systems.

State media said the project was first unveiled earlier this year following a decision made at a ruling party congress. Kim also reviewed research into new underwater weapons and outlined plans to reorganize naval forces and establish new units as part of a broader expansion of maritime power.

In comments reported during the inspection, Kim linked the submarine program to regional security dynamics, specifically criticizing South Korea’s plan to build nuclear powered submarines. He said Seoul’s move would worsen instability on the Korean Peninsula and described it as an offensive act that violates what he called North Korea’s security and maritime sovereignty.

Kim warned that any attempt to threaten the country’s strategic sovereignty would be met with a harsh response, saying North Korea would continue to demonstrate its capabilities as a means of deterring adversaries and defending its sovereignty.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the President Lee Jae Myung proposed restoring communication channels with North Korea.