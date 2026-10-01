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    Putintseva cruises into Asian Games semifinals

    04:40, 1 October 2026

    Yulia Putintseva advanced to the semifinals of the women’s singles tournament, securing a medal for Kazakhstan at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Putintseva cruises into Asian Games semifinals
    Photo credit: KTF

    In the quarterfinals, Putintseva dominated Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew, winning 6-3, 6-0.

    In the next round, Putintseva will face Zhang Shuai of China, the team event champion at the Guangzhou Asian Games and a winner of the Australian Open doubles title.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina would make her first WTA tournament appearance as the world No. 1 after landing in Beijing for the WTA 1000 event.

    Tennis Sport Asian Games Events Japan Kazakhstan
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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