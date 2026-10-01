Putintseva cruises into Asian Games semifinals
04:40, 1 October 2026
Yulia Putintseva advanced to the semifinals of the women’s singles tournament, securing a medal for Kazakhstan at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
In the quarterfinals, Putintseva dominated Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew, winning 6-3, 6-0.
In the next round, Putintseva will face Zhang Shuai of China, the team event champion at the Guangzhou Asian Games and a winner of the Australian Open doubles title.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina would make her first WTA tournament appearance as the world No. 1 after landing in Beijing for the WTA 1000 event.