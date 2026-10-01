Putintseva cruises into Asian Games semifinals

In the quarterfinals, Putintseva dominated Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew, winning 6-3, 6-0.

In the next round, Putintseva will face Zhang Shuai of China, the team event champion at the Guangzhou Asian Games and a winner of the Australian Open doubles title.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina would make her first WTA tournament appearance as the world No. 1 after landing in Beijing for the WTA 1000 event.