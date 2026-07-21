Putintseva advances to Round of 16 in Hamburg

The world No. 79 Yulia Putintseva faced Germany's Mona Barthel, ranked 225th, in the opening round. The Kazakhstani player dominated the first set 6-2 and edged her opponent in a second-set tiebreak, winning 7-6 (7-5). The match lasted 1 hour and 57 minutes.

The defeat ended Barthel's run at her home tournament, while Putintseva advanced to the round of 16. She will next take on the winner of the match between Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands and Elina Avanesyan of Armenia.

It is worth mentioning that the Hamburg tournament is another WTA 250 event for Yulia Putintseva. The Kazakhstani athlete has previously achieved success at this level — she won the Birmingham title in 2024.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva finished as runner-up in doubles at the WTA 250 Iasi Open in Romania.