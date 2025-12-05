Putin visits India for strategic talks on economy and security

Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday. Putin’s 30-hour stop includes private talks and a formal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Russian leader is expected to meet India’s president, attend a ceremony at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, and hold discussions with business leaders from both countries.

The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Moscow. Trade and defense are expected to dominate the agenda. Analysts say Moscow is likely to seek expanded cooperation in weapons sales, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and agriculture.

Since 2022, India has emerged as one of the world’s top buyers of discounted Russian crude, with imports soaring by more than 2,200%. Russian oil now accounts for about 40% of India’s crude intake, up from around 1% before the crisis.

That surge has placed India under growing pressure from the United States. During the second term of President Donald Trump, Washington imposed tariffs on Indian goods and announced sanctions on major Russian oil companies. As a result, Indian refiners have begun scaling back shipments linked to Russian crude, and imports are projected to fall to a three-year low.

Bilateral trade between India and Russia expanded sharply after 2022, reaching nearly $69 billion this year, mainly driven by energy purchases. Indian exports remain much smaller at around $5 billion, creating a large trade imbalance. With oil flows likely to ease, overall trade volumes may also decline, analysts say.

Officials and experts note that both sides are also exploring labor migration as a new area of cooperation. Russia expects a workforce shortfall of more than 3 million people by 2030, and Indian workers are seen as potential contributors to that gap.

The visit unfolds as New Delhi continues to balance deepening ties with both Moscow and Washington, while also negotiating trade arrangements with the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union.

