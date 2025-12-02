India positions itself to lead global satellite launch sector

According to ANI, the Prime Minister praised the rapid rise of private participation in India’s space sector, characterising it as a powerful complement to decades of progress led by national scientific institutions. He highlighted the growing role of young engineers and innovators, noting that their creativity and willingness to take risks are reshaping the pace of development.



“The nation is witnessing an unprecedented opportunity in the space sector today,” Modi declared. “New thinking, innovation and youth power are driving our progress, and in the coming years India will emerge as a leader in the global satellite launch ecosystem.”



He credited national research institutions with laying the foundation for the country’s modern space capabilities and for enabling the transition into a broader, more diversified ecosystem.



India’s space journey, he noted, began “with limited resources but unlimited ambition”, progressing from early experiments to the development of internationally trusted launch vehicles. The Prime Minister also commended the scientists and engineers behind the newly inaugurated facility for demonstrating the strength of India’s home-grown expertise.



Together, the Prime Minister said, public and private contributions are setting the stage for India to play a defining role in the global space economy – particularly in the fast-expanding market for satellite deployment.



