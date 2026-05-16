Putin to visit China on May 19-20 for talks with Xi

According to the Kremlin website, the visit is timed to the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, a key document in relations between Moscow and Beijing.

During the trip, Putin and Xi are expected to discuss bilateral ties, further development of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China, as well as major international and regional issues.

The two leaders will also attend the opening ceremony of the Russia-China Years of Education for 2026-2027.

Following the talks, Russia and China are expected to sign a joint statement at the highest level, along with a number of intergovernmental, interdepartmental and other bilateral documents.

The program of the visit also includes a meeting between Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang. They are expected to discuss prospects for trade and economic cooperation.

The visit was also announced by a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry on X.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that U.S. President Donald Trump wrapped up his visit to China.