    Hero of Soviet Union title awarded to Kazakh President’s father Kemel Tokayev

    17:30, 9 May 2025

    Russian leader Vladimir Putin handed over on Friday an award list to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, conferring the title Hero of the Soviet Union on Tokayev’s father Sergeant of the Guard Kemel Tokayev, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kemel Tokayev was awarded the Order of the Patriotic War, 2nd degree, for his courage and heroism in fighting the enemy in Poland.

    According to the document disclosed by the Russian Defense Ministry, Kemel Tokayev had shown great courage by storming the position of the enemy, killing five and capturing one. He suffered a leg injury while returning to his unit.

    Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had laid flowers at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Awards 80 Years of Great Victory
