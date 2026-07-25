Putin highlights role of regional forum in strengthening Kazakhstan-Russia cooperation

During his meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the forum, Putin said relations between the two countries continue to develop successfully and have a strategic character not only in words but also in practice.

“Our relations are developing successfully. They truly have a strategic nature, not only in words but in reality,” Putin said.

The Russian president pointed to growing trade volumes as evidence of strong economic cooperation. According to him, bilateral trade reached nearly $28 billion last year, while in the first five months of the current year it increased by more than 4%, demonstrating positive growth prospects.

Putin also emphasized the importance of investment cooperation, noting that Russian businesses are involved in 70 projects in Kazakhstan with a combined value of around $30 billion.

“In this sense, Russia is the largest investor in Kazakhstan’s economy, and this covers a wide range of areas. Our relations are well diversified: metallurgy, mechanical engineering, energy, pharmaceuticals and other sectors,” he said.

Putin separately highlighted the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries, particularly in education.

“Thousands of Kazakhstani citizens study at Russian universities. I would also like to note that a branch of a Kazakh state university has opened in Omsk,” the Russian President said.

He thanked Kazakhstan for providing 100 state scholarships for Russian students, allowing them to study in Kazakhstan free of charge.

Putin also noted active cooperation between the two countries on the international stage and within regional organizations, including Russia’s current chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Addressing President Tokayev, Putin recalled the shared historical experiences of the two nations, including their contribution to victory in World War II.

“I know that you have already visited the hospital today. For you, Omsk is not an ordinary place in Russia. After a serious injury in the winter of 1945, the father of current President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was treated here,” Putin said.

He added that this reflects the importance both countries attach to preserving the memory of World War II and honoring the contribution of their peoples to the victory over Nazism.

During the talks, the two presidents discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in energy, transport and logistics, space exploration, and agriculture.

The presidents also exchanged views on current international and regional issues.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tokayev proposes conflict freeze as a possible step toward Russia-Ukraine peace settlement.