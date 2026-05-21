Putin concludes official visit to China

The Russian leader’s schedule was highly intensive, with around 11 hours of official events and negotiations. His working day began at 11 a.m. local time at the Great Hall of the People and ended at approximately 10 p.m. at the same venue. During the day, he also made a brief stop at the state residence provided for him.

A farewell ceremony was held at Beijing Capital International Airport as the Russian President departed. An honor guard was present, along with Chinese schoolchildren and students waving flags at the departure.

The departure mirrored the ceremonial reception at the start of the visit, marking the conclusion of the Russian leader’s official trip to China.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian President Putin would travel to China for a two-day visit.