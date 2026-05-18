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    Purebred dog exhibition held in Turkistan

    20:04, 18 May 2026

    A purebred dog exhibition titled “One of the Seven Treasures — The Dog” was held in Turkistan as part of the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Purebred dog exhibition held in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akimat of Turkistan region

    The event showcased dog breeds characteristic of Turkic states and commonly found across Kazakhstan. The exhibition was attended by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva.

    Purebred dog exhibition held in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akimat of Turkistan region

    In addition to lesser-known breeds such as the Azerbaijani gurdbasar, the Anatolian akbash, and the Kyrgyz taigan, the exhibition also featured the Turkmen alabay, Uzbek buribasar, Central Asian tobet, and the Kazakh tazy.

    Purebred dog exhibition held in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akimat of Turkistan region

    Each of the showcased breeds is closely connected to the nomadic way of life. Some were traditionally used for guarding livestock and homes, others for hunting, while certain breeds adapted to mountainous and steppe environments.

    Purebred dog exhibition held in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akimat of Turkistan region

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a snow leopard with satellite collar thrives in Ile-Alatau National Park.

    Animals Tazy Kazakhstan Entertainment Exhibition Turkistan Culture Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic speaking states
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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