Purebred dog exhibition held in Turkistan

The event showcased dog breeds characteristic of Turkic states and commonly found across Kazakhstan. The exhibition was attended by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva.

Photo credit: Akimat of Turkistan region

In addition to lesser-known breeds such as the Azerbaijani gurdbasar, the Anatolian akbash, and the Kyrgyz taigan, the exhibition also featured the Turkmen alabay, Uzbek buribasar, Central Asian tobet, and the Kazakh tazy.

Photo credit: Akimat of Turkistan region

Each of the showcased breeds is closely connected to the nomadic way of life. Some were traditionally used for guarding livestock and homes, others for hunting, while certain breeds adapted to mountainous and steppe environments.

Photo credit: Akimat of Turkistan region

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a snow leopard with satellite collar thrives in Ile-Alatau National Park.