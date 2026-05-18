Purebred dog exhibition held in Turkistan
A purebred dog exhibition titled “One of the Seven Treasures — The Dog” was held in Turkistan as part of the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The event showcased dog breeds characteristic of Turkic states and commonly found across Kazakhstan. The exhibition was attended by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva.
In addition to lesser-known breeds such as the Azerbaijani gurdbasar, the Anatolian akbash, and the Kyrgyz taigan, the exhibition also featured the Turkmen alabay, Uzbek buribasar, Central Asian tobet, and the Kazakh tazy.
Each of the showcased breeds is closely connected to the nomadic way of life. Some were traditionally used for guarding livestock and homes, others for hunting, while certain breeds adapted to mountainous and steppe environments.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a snow leopard with satellite collar thrives in Ile-Alatau National Park.