Punta Cana to host IOC Session in 2027

This marks the first time the Dominican Republic will host this gathering of the IOC membership and represents a return of the Olympic Movement to the Caribbean 38 years after the 95th IOC Session in Puerto Rico in 1989.

The proposal to consider Punta Cana as the host city was initially put forward by the IOC Executive Board. This recommendation was based on a feasibility study conducted by the IOC Session Evaluation Commission, led by IOC member Ser Miang Ng.

Earlier it was reported that boxing had been officially included in the sports programme of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games following a vote at the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session on March 20.